SAA RESUMES OFFENSIVE AGAINST ISIS TERRORISTS IN DEIR EZZOR PROVINCE

/ 4 hours ago November 14, 2017

DeirEzzor SAA resumed offensive at Hawijat Kati, today, after taking a short hiatus to negotiate the surrender of the island with the Islamic State’s field commanders.

ISIS ultimately rejected the terms of surrender, prompting the Tiger Forces and 4th Division to resume their offensive to liberate this island located directly east of the provincial capital.

Backed by the National Defense Forces and Russian Air Force, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the northeastern part of Hawijat Kati in a bid to take control of the dock occupied by the ISIS terrorists.

