The Syrian troops secured a vast area adjacent to the Iraqi border in south Deir Ezzor province after clashes with ISIS terrorists.

The Syrian offensive was supported by Russian air strikes that targeted the terrorist positions in the area. There is no accurate information on the number of casualties among terrorists yet.

By establishing control over the area, the SAA has secured the border with Iraq from Al-Qaim border crossing to the vicinity of Al-Tanf base used by the US-led coalition.