PEOPLE OF KOBANI RISE AGAINST SDF

People in a town in Northeastern Aleppo took to the streets, opposing forced recruitment by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The sources said that a large number of residents of the town of Kobani (Ein al Arab) took to the streets, condemning the SDF’s forced recruitment in the region.

The source said that the demonstration in Kobani was carried out to support the same move in the town of Manbij, adding that people in Kobani also condemned the SDF’s intention to secede the region from Syria.

Unlike Manbij where 95 percent of people are Arab, most of residents in Ein al-Arab are Kurds.