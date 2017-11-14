IRAQI FORCES CROSS EUPHRATES RIVER

The Iraqi Armed Forces continued their offensive in the western countryside of the Al Anbar province, Monday, liberating several villages located west of the Islamic State’s last stronghold, Al Rawah.

Backed by Popular Mobilization Units, the Iraqi Army’s 7th and 8th divisions crossed the Euphrates River to attack a group of villages still occupied by the ISIS terrorists near the Syrian border.

The villages liberated by the Iraqi Armed Forces are as followed: Simah, Ja’afariyah, Al Samsiyah, Mulayli, Bubiyah