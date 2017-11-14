HTS SEEKS LOCAL MEDIATION TO RESOLVE CONFLICT WITH NOUR AL-DIN AL-ZANKI

The leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group Abu Muhammad Al-Julani met with the representatives of the tribes and elders of west Aleppo province to discuss the conflict between HTS and another jihadi group Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki.

According to the HTS media outlet Iba Agency, Al-Julani confirmed that HTS is ready to cease hostilities and exchange prisoners.

The conflict between the two group broke out over a checkpoint incident. According to HTS-linked accounts on social media, an HTS commander Abu Ubaydayh was detained by Nour al-Din al-Zanki members without any explanation. In turn, a Sharia judge of Nour al-Din al-Zanki movement accused HTS of attacking a group’s position near Ratyan village and stealing the weapons that were stored there.

The infighting within the militants’ ranks was exploited by the Syrian Army. The government troops conducted a successful offensive on the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) positions in Eastern Hama and liberated the village of al-Rabia.