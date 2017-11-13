SYRIAN ARMY ADVANCES 30 KILOMETERS TOWARDS IRAQI BORDER

The Syrian Army units supported by popular militias have liberated an area of 30 kilometers along the road between Al-Mayadin and T-2 pumping station near the Iraqi border.

The offensive aims at capturing the T-2 station to tighten the grip on Abu Kamal, the last ISIS resort in eastern Deir Ezzor.

The attack was launched shortly after the arrival of the reinforcements to Deir Ezzor province. The offensive is co-ordinated with the Iraqi forces, which have enabled the SAA to attack ISIS from the recently liberated Al-Qaim border crossing.