SYRIAN ARMY ADVANCES 30 KILOMETERS TOWARDS IRAQI BORDER

/ 3 hours ago November 13, 2017

00.jpg

The Syrian Army units supported by popular militias have liberated an area of 30 kilometers along the road between Al-Mayadin and T-2 pumping station near the Iraqi border.

The offensive aims at capturing the T-2 station to tighten the grip on Abu Kamal, the last ISIS resort in eastern Deir Ezzor.

The attack was launched shortly after the arrival of the reinforcements to Deir Ezzor province. The offensive is co-ordinated with the Iraqi forces, which have enabled the SAA to attack ISIS from the recently liberated Al-Qaim border crossing.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s