A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Army have arrived in the Deir Ezzor province.

These reinforcements were recently sent to the Deir Ezzor province after the SAA and allies failed to hold onto the strategic border-city of Albukamal this weekend.

On Sunday, the SAA launched several attacks against the ISIS near Albukamal in a bid to cutoff of the terrorist group’s main supply route to the city.