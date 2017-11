The Syrian Army units supported by popular militias have established control over the Hwaija Katiyah district in Deir Ezzor city after ten-days-long siege.

The Syrian troops have successfully stormed the district, which is located on an island on the Euphrates river. The SAA has evacuated civilians to Al-Jawrah district to prepare for a cleanup operation.

The control over Hwaijah Katiyah marks the full liberation of Deir Ezzor after a three-year long siege.