JOINING HTS CAUSES CONFUSION AMONG AJNAD AL-SHAM LEADERSHIP

The Shura Council of Ahrar al-Sham has denied the news that the group joined Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement (HTS).

According to the Council’s statement, the announcement that came from the group’s commander Abu Ibrahim Al-Deiri reflected only his personal opinion. The Council added that the decision on joining HTS is still being discussed.

The Council has also mentioned that Abu Ibrahim became the group’s leader after a surprise resignation of the previous commander.

The Council’s statement contradicts the announcement that was previously circulated by HTS-linked accounts on social media.