Islamic State claimed on Sunday that their terrorist forces killed several fighters from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in rural Deir Ezzor.

According to the statement released by the terrorist group’s official media wing, their forces killed many fighters from the “Kurdistan Workers Party” (PKK) near the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in the Euphrates River Valley.

ISIS calls often uses the terms ‘PKK’ and ‘murtadeen’ (apostates) when referring to the SDF.