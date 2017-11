A group of foreign fighters announced that they will not participate in the conflict between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Nour al-Din al-Zanki that is currently developing in Hama and Aleppo provinces.

In a joint statement, signed by 72 fighters, they have declared themselves neutral and pledged not to enter the conflict.

The statement was signed by the commanders of Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, Katiba al-Murabitin and Harakat Muhajiri Sunnah Iran in addition to individual figures.