The U.S.-led international coalition carried out several airstrikes on ISIS-held villages in Deir Ezzor province.

The air raids took place in the area of Tal al-Shaer near Iraqi-Syrian border.

According to the source, at least 10 civilians were killed in the village of al-Daawigi. The reports say a number of paramedics, who tried to help injured people, were also killed. A number of private houses were damaged.

The images demonstrate the U.S.-led coalition has dropped a white phosphorus bombs.