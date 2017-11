Hayat Tahrir Al Sham terror group launched a powerful attack against their former allies, Harakat Nour Al Din Al Zinki, in the western countryside of Aleppo.

Al Zinki activists accused HTS of firing a large number of mortar shells and missiles towards the villages of Al Sheikh Sleiman and Qabtan Al Jabal in western Aleppo last night.

Tensions between the two groups began rising earlier this year after they both surrendered the eastern part of the provincial capital to the Syrian government.