CLASHES BETWEEN JAYSH AL-ISLAM AND FAYLAQ AL-RAHMAN INTENSIFY IN EASTERN GHOUTA

/ 3 hours ago November 10, 2017

Two rebel groups are engaged in heavy fighting among themselves in different regions in Damascus province.

According to the source, the clashes between militants took place in Beit Sawa, Hawsh al Ash‘ari and Madira villages.
Faylaq al-Rahman’s spokesman blamed Jaysh al-Islam group for attacks on its positions in Hawsh al Ash‘ari village. Jaysh al-Islam spokesperson Hamza Beiraqdar in turn accused Faylaq al-Rahman of attacking their members in the villages of Beit Sawa and Madira.
The clashes have reportedly led to major losses of both sides.

