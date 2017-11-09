SDF THREATEN AGGRESSIVE RESPONSE TO ANY SAA ATTACK IN EAST DEIR EZZOR

/ 11 hours ago November 9, 2017

SDFThe US-backed Deir Ezzor Military Council has threatened “respond aggressively” to any Syrian Army attack in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor province.

“We will respond aggressively to any attacks conducted by the Syrian regime in eastern Deir Ezzor,” the Deir Ezzor Military Council of the Syrian Democratic Forces stated on Wednesday evening.

Both the SAA and SDF are under an agreement put together by the US and Russia that prohibits either force from attacking one another in the Euphrates River Valley.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s