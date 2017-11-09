SDF THREATEN AGGRESSIVE RESPONSE TO ANY SAA ATTACK IN EAST DEIR EZZOR

The US-backed Deir Ezzor Military Council has threatened “respond aggressively” to any Syrian Army attack in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor province.

“We will respond aggressively to any attacks conducted by the Syrian regime in eastern Deir Ezzor,” the Deir Ezzor Military Council of the Syrian Democratic Forces stated on Wednesday evening.

Both the SAA and SDF are under an agreement put together by the US and Russia that prohibits either force from attacking one another in the Euphrates River Valley.