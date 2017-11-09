SDF CAPTURE LAST ISIS RESORT IN HASAKAH

Syrian Democratic Forces have established control over the village of Markada in southern Hasakah forcing the ISIS terrorists to retreat to desert areas.

According to the SDF spokeswoman Layla Abdullah, the Kurdish units have completely cleared the village, which is a connecting point between Hasakah and Deir Ezzor provinces. The SDF have announced the intent to capture Markada in early 2016 after they entered the city of Shadadi north of the village.

The SDF are currently attempting to storm ISIS position in the Busayra village, which is adjacent to the Syrian Army positions.