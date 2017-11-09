IRAQI MILITARY ALLOWED SAA AND ALLIES TO ATTACK ALBUKAMAL FROM IRAQ

The Iraqi military allowed the Syrian military and their allies, including PMU (Popular Mobilization Units), to attack the Islamic State’s positions inside the border-city of Albukamal on Wednesday.

The Syrian Army and their allies were able to enter Albukamal’s eastern district from the Iraqi border-city of Al-Qaim on Wednesday, prompting the ISIS to abruptly retreat from the area.

Al-Qaim was liberated by the Iraqi Armed Forces last week. It was the location of the Islamic State’s most important border-crossing into Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.