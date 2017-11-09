IRAQI MILITARY ALLOWED SAA AND ALLIES TO ATTACK ALBUKAMAL FROM IRAQ

/ 12 hours ago November 9, 2017

IRAQ-CONFLICTThe Iraqi military allowed the Syrian military and their allies, including PMU (Popular Mobilization Units), to attack the Islamic State’s positions inside the border-city of Albukamal on Wednesday.

The Syrian Army and their allies were able to enter Albukamal’s eastern district from the Iraqi border-city of Al-Qaim on Wednesday, prompting the ISIS to abruptly retreat from the area.

Al-Qaim was liberated by the Iraqi Armed Forces last week. It was the location of the Islamic State’s most important border-crossing into Syria’s Deir Ezzor province.

