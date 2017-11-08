TURKISH ARMY ATTACKS CIVILIANS IN ALEPPO

/ 16 hours ago November 8, 2017

The Turkish soldiers have reportedly opened fire at civilians on the border with Afrin canton.

Residents say that Turkish soldiers are preventing them from harvesting olives.
“The Turkish army gendarmerie stationed on the borders adjacent to their village target our cars as we go to the fields to harvest the olives, while the gendarmerie shoots at us during the olive harvest to frighten us and push us to leave our goods,” said Muhammed Beyram from the Shaltah village in Shera district.
Beyram pointed out that the targeting of Turkish soldiers to their fields resulted in material damage to their trees.

