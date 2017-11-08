SDF AND OPPOSITION FACTIONS EXCHANGE FIRE IN NORTHERN ALEPPO

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions, stationed in the village of al-Omraniyah near Jarablus city in northern Aleppo, opened fire on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in Shuyukh Tahtani, causing material damage.

The SDF units located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river returned fire. There is no accurate information on the number of casualties yet.

The clashes have also erupted near Darat Izzah and Afrin city, where the two sides resorted to artillery fire.

Sporadic clashes between the SDF and Turkish-backed opposition factions in Northern Aleppo have become more frequent since the beginning of the Euphrates Shield operation, carried out by the FSA units supported by the Turkish troops. Ankara has also repeatedly hinted at its intention to launch another operation under the name of Euphrates Shield, which would target Hayat Tahrir al-Sham grop in Idlib province as well as the areas under SDF control in northern Aleppo.