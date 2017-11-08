LOCAL CITIZENS CAPTURE AHRAR AL-SHAM COMMANDER, HAND HIM OVER TO GOVERNMENT FORCES

The citizens of Hader village in Quneitra province handed over a military commander of Ahrar al-Sham movement to the Syrian Army after taking him prisoner.

The commander named Abu Zayd Khirbet Ghazaleh was captured by the Druze militia members during the clashes in Beit Jinn area in Damascus province. In Hader, Druze are the majority.

It was reported that the Abu Zayd was transported to Damascus by the SAA soldiers. The Syrian authorities have not commented on the issue yet.

Ahrar al-Sham has previously claimed that Abu Zayd was killed during the fight against government forces. However, on Tuesday, Nov 7th, a video showing the commander imprisoned by Hader Druze militia was circulated on the social media. In the video Abu Zayd explains that he entered the Syrian territory via Israel.