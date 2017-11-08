JIHADI INFIGHTING HITS WESTERN ALEPPO

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki, the two key jihadi groups in Aleppo province, entered a major stand-off after a checkpoint incident.

The circumstances of the initial conflict remain unclear as both sides exchanged mutual accusations.

According to HTS-linked accounts on social media, an HTS commander Abu Ubaydayh was detained by Nour al-Din al-Zanki members without any explanation. In turn, a Sharia judge of Nour al-Din al-Zanki movement accused HTS of attacking a group’s position near Ratyan village and stealing the weapons that were stored there.

Nour al-Din al-Zanki used to bey a key unit within HTS before it quit the group this July over the controversy with the fight against Ahrar al-Sham.