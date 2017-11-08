JIHADI GROUP CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABDUCTION OF AN OPPOSITION OFFICIAL

Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki movement confirmed that it is responsible for the abduction of the head of the Education department of west Aleppo in the so-called Interim Government of Syria Muhammad Mustafa.

According to the group’s Sharia judge Hussam Ibrahim Atrash, Mustafa, who was kidnapped under opaque circumstances in the village of al-Tawamah, is currently held prisoner by the movement. Atrash added, that the opposition official faces charges of corruption and treason.

It was previously believed that Mustafa together with his deputy and two assistants were abducted by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants.

Nour al-Din al-Zanki movement is one of the most prominent jihadi factions active in Aleppo and Idlib. It received heavy backing from foreign sponsors, including Saudi Arabia and the US, but the support significantly decreased after it was revealed that the group’s members were responsible for abduction and torture of journalists and humanitarian workers in addition to executions of civilians.