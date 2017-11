YPG-linked Asayish security forces disrupted a conference of Kurdish National Council in the city of Qamishi, Hasakah province.

According to local sources, Asayish fighters stormed the building in which the conference was held and dispersed the council’s members, saying that the meeting was not authorized by the Kurdish authorities.

The council, in turn, refused to get a permission for the conference, saying that it does not recognize the Kurdish Self-Administration as a legitimate power.