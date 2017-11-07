HTS AND FSA USE CHEMICAL WEAPON IN ATTACK ON SAA IN HAMA

Hay’at Tahrir al Sham terrorists jointly with FSA Jaysh al Izza militants have attacked SAA positions near Atshan village of Hama province.

The reports say the government forces were unable to maintain their positions because the army men were gassed by the swarming HTS and Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants. Um Khuzeim, Um Treikiyah and al Baleel village were captured by militants as a result of the chemical.

According to the source, the militants have used chlorine gas.

The U.S. Department of State admitted earlier that terrorists linked to al-Qaeda are carrying out terrorist attacks using chemical weapons in Syria.

The SMM Syria has previously reported HTS terrorists possess depots containing chemical weapons in Ma’arrat Misrin and Ghazleh towns of Idlib province.