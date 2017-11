The Syrian Army repelled an ISIS attack near Mahkan village in east Deir Ezzor province, forcing the terrorists to retreat.

According to local sources, the terror group failed to achieve any progress in the area, despite heavy artillery shelling. There is no accurate information on the number of casualties yet.

Earlier this day the Syrian troops have fully liberated the city of Deir Ezzor. The SAA also continues to advance towards Abu Kamal, the last ISIS stronghold in east Deir Ezzor province.