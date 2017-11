The Iraqi troops supported by popular militias managed to establish control over Al-Qaim border city adjacent to Al-Tanf base used by the US-led International Coalition.

According to a local official Nazim al-Bardan, the army units and tribal forces are clearing the area amid massive collapse in ISIS defenses.

Previously the Iraqi troops have liberated the districts of Ghaza, Sukuk and al-Nahda, forcing the ISIS terrorists to flee towards the Syria-Iraqi border.