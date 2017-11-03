EXCLUSIVE: NEW FOOTAGE OF ISIS MASSACRE IN AL-QARYATAN [18+]

Our sources gave us a footage confirming massacres carried out by ISIS terrorists in al-Qaryatayn town of Homs province.

Terrorists massacred civilians in the offensive on SAA positions on September 30, 2017. The militants killed the whole of the male population in the attack. Moreover jihadists looted houses. Militants threw most of the corpses in wells. Also looted goods were taken outside the town.

