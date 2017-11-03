COALITION OFFICIAL: KURDS ARE OUR ONLY PARTNER

The US-led International Coalition support is provided exclusively to the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces SDF, said the assistant of the coalition’s spokesperson Spencer Garrison.

He characterized the SDF as a “trusted and reliable partner” for the coalition, stressing that they have proved their military capacity in the fight against ISIS.

Spencer added that the coalition will keep its presence in Syrian until the final defeat of ISIS.

The statement came amid growing dissatisfaction with the coalition amid the armed opposition groups, who are blaming the US and its allies for the lack of weapons and finances. It was recently revealed that the rift between the militants and their foreign backers is even deeper that it had been considered, when a FSA commander confirmed that the coalition asked his unit to leave Al-Tanf base on the Syria-Iraq border.

