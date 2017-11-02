SYRIAN OPPOSITION STRUGGLES TO BUILD A “NATIONAL ARMY”

A FSA group Hamza Division handed over its military training camp in Aleppo province to the so-called Syrian Interim Government in a bid to solidify its presence and build a “National Army”.

The handover ceremony was attended by Interim Government’s President Jawad Abu Hattab, Defense Minister Abdel Jabar al-Aqidi, the leader of Hamza division Sayf Abu Bakr, military commanders of the groups active in Aleppo province and prominent figures of the civil society.

According to the spokesperson of Hama Division Muhammad Abdullah, the camp was handed over to the Interim Government together with its staff, equipment and weaponry. He added that this measure will help the Interim Government to have a bigger role in the region and will lay the foundation for the building of a “National Army”.