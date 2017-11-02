NEW BODY UNITES ARMED OPPOSITION GROUPS IN HOMS AND HAMA

/ 1 hour ago November 2, 2017

00.jpg

Armed opposition groups active in Homs and Hama province formed a new coalition under the name of Jaysh Homs (Army of Homs).

The coalition includes all of Kataib 313, Kataib Suyuf al-Haq, Kataib Sayf al-Islam Hattab, Liwa Ansar al-Haq, Liwa Ansar al-Sunna wal-Sharia and Liwa Talbiseh. These factions make the majority of the FSA forces in the area of Talbiseh in Homs province.

According to the coalition’s leader Issam Juma, its members are present in northern Homs and southern Hama. The coalition intends to provide security in the area under its control and participates in the de-escalation zone agreement via the negotiations committee of the province of Homs.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s