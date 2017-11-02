LESS THAN 50 KILOMETERS SEPARATE SAA FROM ABU KAMAL

The Syrian Army units supported by popular militias continued to advance in the area near T-2 pumping station, reducing the distance to Abu Kamal, the last ISIS stronghold in east Deir Ezzor, to 45 kilometers.

Earlier the government forces forced ISIS to retreat and established control over the districts of al-Kanamat, al-Matar al-Qadim (the old airport) and al-Rasafa in the city of Deir Ezzor. After this success the troops went further and advance towards ISIS positions in the strategic area of al-Hamdaniyah.

With the SAA approaching, many ISIS commanders and rank members choose to flee Deir Ezzor province. On Wednesday, Nov 1st, it was reported that the head of ISIS Diwan al-Rikaz, or department of precious resources, Wasel Dibas al-Haroun escaped the city of Al-Mayadin by using fake personal documents. A few days earlier another ISIS commander Muhammad Shahada (Abu Zaynab al-Shishani) escaped to SDF-controlled areas in northern Deir Ezzor. On Oct, 31, it was reported that a prominent ISIS commanders in Deir Ezzor province managed to escape to Greece with a large sum of money he stole from the terror group.