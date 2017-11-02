ISRAELI JETS STRIKE INDUSTRIAL AREA IN HOMS PROVINCE

Israeli warplanes have carried out an air strike on a steel and copper plant in Hsiyah city in Homs province.

According to the local sources, the Israeli jets launched four missiles at the plant, which is located in the industrial area of Hsiyah, which exploded on impact, causing a huge fire. There is no accurate information on the number of casualties yet.

The Israeli sources claimed that the plant was used as an ammunition depot by Hezbollah and the Syrian troops. The Syrian government denied the claim, adding that it will deliver a strong response to the Israeli actions.