Iranian soldiers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will reportedly help the Syrian army to liberate Abu Kamal town of ISIS terrorists.

According to the source, the IRGC soldiers have already coordinated their actions with the Syrian army, Hezbollah, Afghani–Iranian Liwaa Fatemiyoun and Iraqi Hashd Al-Sha’abi. The Russian helicopters will not support the offensive, attack drones has already cleared Deir Ezzor-Abu Kamal road.