The head of Education department of west Aleppo in the so-called Interim Government of Syria was kidnapped by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants.

According to local sources, HTS members attacked the head of the department Muhammad Mustafa, his deputy and two assistants in the village of al-Tawamah before taking them into unknown direction.

The fate of the victims remain unknown. The department has not commented on the incident yet.