FSA COMMANDER: COALITION ASKED US TO LEAVE AL-TANF AND GO TO IDLIB

/ 5 hours ago November 2, 2017

00

The US-led coalition officials asked the opposition fighters to leave Al-Tanf base in Homs province and go to Idlib, confirmed the commander of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction Jaysh Maghawhir al-Thawra Muhannad Talaa.

According to Talaa, his unit will remain in Al-Tanf despite the coalition request. However, he added that the militants undergo heavy pressure and have no clear strategy of action.

Talaa also hinted at a possible offensive in the Syrian desert, saying that the FSA factions are currently trying to unify their ranks and coordinate between each other.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s