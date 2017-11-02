FSA COMMANDER: COALITION ASKED US TO LEAVE AL-TANF AND GO TO IDLIB

The US-led coalition officials asked the opposition fighters to leave Al-Tanf base in Homs province and go to Idlib, confirmed the commander of a Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction Jaysh Maghawhir al-Thawra Muhannad Talaa.

According to Talaa, his unit will remain in Al-Tanf despite the coalition request. However, he added that the militants undergo heavy pressure and have no clear strategy of action.

Talaa also hinted at a possible offensive in the Syrian desert, saying that the FSA factions are currently trying to unify their ranks and coordinate between each other.