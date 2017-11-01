TURKISH TROOPS CONDUCT SURVEILLANCE OPERATION IN IDLIB AND LATAKIA

The Turkish Army units entered west Idlib and north Latakia to gather intelligence on the situation there, local sources reported.

According to the sources, the Turkish troops were sighted in Bdama village near Jisr al-Shughur and along the Syria-Turkey border in Latakia province.

Earlier local activists also circulated photos of Turkish military vehicles near Khirbat al-Jawz border crossing, claiming that the Turkish army was preparing to enter the area over the Syrian border. However, the sources denied that the Turkish troops were preparing to cross the border, saying that this was a part of the surveillance operation.