SAA MAKES A RUSH TOWARDS ABU KAMAL

/ 10 hours ago November 1, 2017

Syria

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias made rapid advances towards the city of Abu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province.

According to the Central Military Media news outlet, the SAA advanced for 11 kilometers east of T-2 pumping station after heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists.

Earlier the government forces forced ISIS to retreat and established control over the districts of al-Kanamat, al-Matar al-Qadim (the old airport) and al-Rasafa in the city of Deir Ezzor. After this success the troops went further and advance towards ISIS positions in the strategic area of al-Hamdaniyah, which is currently witnessing heavy clashes.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s