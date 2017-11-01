SAA MAKES A RUSH TOWARDS ABU KAMAL

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias made rapid advances towards the city of Abu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province.

According to the Central Military Media news outlet, the SAA advanced for 11 kilometers east of T-2 pumping station after heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists.

Earlier the government forces forced ISIS to retreat and established control over the districts of al-Kanamat, al-Matar al-Qadim (the old airport) and al-Rasafa in the city of Deir Ezzor. After this success the troops went further and advance towards ISIS positions in the strategic area of al-Hamdaniyah, which is currently witnessing heavy clashes.