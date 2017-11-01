JAYSH AL-AHRAR COMMANDER SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN ALEPPO

The leader of Jaysh al-Ahrar, which used to be one of the biggest factions within Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), survived an assassination attempt in southern Aleppo.

The suburban vehicle with the group’s leader Abu Talha Tahan came under fire at Jisr al-Barqum checkpoint, which is manned by the HTS members. Several bullets hit the car but failed to reach their target.

It is suspected that HTS could stand behind this attack since it has an unresolved conflict with Jaysh al-Ahrar. The two groups had a break-up amid a controversy over the implementation of the Sharia law. After the break-up Jaysh al-Ahrar accused HTS of stealing its property and called to form a Sharia court to look into the matter.