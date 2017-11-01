HTS DENIES ACCUSATIONS OF SETTING UP ASSASSINATION OF JAYSH AL-AHRAR LEADER

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) denied its involvement in an attack on Jaysh al-Ahrar commander Abu Saleh Tahan that took place Nov, 1st in south Aleppo.

Siting an anonymous source, an HTS-linked news channel Iba Agency said that HTS commanders learned the news of the assassination attempt “together will everyone else”. The source added that HTS will conduct an investigation to establish those behind the attack.

Earlier today, the suburban vehicle with Jaysh al-Ahrar leader Abu Talha Tahan came under fire at Jisr al-Barqum checkpoint, which is manned by the HTS members. Several bullets hit the car but failed to reach their target.

It is suspected that HTS could stand behind this attack since it has an unresolved conflict with Jaysh al-Ahrar. The two groups had a break-up amid a controversy over the implementation of the Sharia law. After the break-up Jaysh al-Ahrar accused HTS of stealing its property and called to form a Sharia court to look into the matter.