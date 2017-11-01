HEAVY CLASHES BETWEEN SYRIAN ARMY AND HTS IN EAST HAMA

/ 9 hours ago November 1, 2017

00.jpg

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias launched an offensive on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) positions in east Hama.

The offensive was directed at the village of Umm Hazin, where the HTS members set up their positions. The advancing troops were supported by artillery, rocket fire and air strikes carried out by the Russian Air Force.

Earlier the Syrian troops managed to capture Masharfa farms, Abu Laffa farms and al-Shakusiyah farms northeast of Hama. The SAA has also targeted the terrorists with drone strikes, killing and injuring several HTS members.

The operation is a part of a large-scale offensive that started in Ithriya area last week. The army units have penetrated HTS defenses and reached Jib al-Abid area, establish control over several villages. The final goal of the offensive is Abu al-Duhur military airport, which is currently held by the opposition forces.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s