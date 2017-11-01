HEAD OF ISIS NATURAL RESOURCES DEPARTMENT ESCAPES AL-MAYADIN

Head of ISIS Diwan al-Rikaz, or department of precious resources, Wasel Dibas al-Haroun managed to escape the city of Al-Mayadin by using fake personal documents.

According to local activists, al-Haroun headed to the SDF-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province. It was also reported that a few days earlier another ISIS commander Muhammad Shahada (Abu Zaynab al-Shishani) chose to flee to SDF-controlled areas in northern Deir Ezzor.

Both al-Haroun and Shahada occupied high positions in ISIS hierarchy: al-Haroun headed the so-called department of precious resources, responsible for everything connected with fossil fuels, antiquities and other possible sources of income, while Shahada was one of the closest advisers of the ISIS emir in Deir Ezzor Abu Musab al-Tunisi.

Other ISIS commanders choose to flee to Europe. On Oct, 31, it was reported that a prominent ISIS commanders in Deir Ezzor province managed to escape to Greece with a large sum of money he stole from the terror group.

According to local activists, Diya Mustafa al-Bati, who was an ISIS security officer in southern Deir Ezzor, arrived to Greece after having paid $40 000 to human traffickers. He was accompanied by another ISIS member, a militant named Hareth al-Jijan.