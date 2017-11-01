FSA JAYSH AL IZZA JOINS HTS IN HAMA

/ 10 hours ago November 1, 2017

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists prepare a large-scale offensive on the Syrian army, engaging futher allied groups.

According to the source,FSA- affiliated Jaysh al-Izza group has joined HTS terrorists to fight against the government forces in Hama province. The administration of the faction gathers its main forces in Mrayjeb al-Jumalan village.
It should be noted that the group has been supplied with anti-tank missiles by the United States, including 9K111 Fagots and BGM-71 TOWs. That fact explains recent HTS reports of cases of destroyed SAA tanks by the terrorists.

