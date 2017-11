Leader of the Syria’s Tomorrow movement (Al-Ghad al-Souri) Ahmad Jarba urged the Syrian opposition to enter direct negotiations with the government in Damascus.

Speaking to Russia Today, Jarba said that the Syrian conflict reached a stalemate and if there is a chance to find a solution, it must be taken.

He also mentioned the upcoming Syrian Peoples Congress, which will be held in the Russian city of Sochi on Nov, 18th. According to Jarba, the congress will complement the negotiations in Geneva.