SAA PENETRATE INSIDE HTS HEARTLANDS IN NORTH HAMA

Aiming to restore control over the rebel-held areas in Hama province, the Syrian Army – backed by allies – resumed it’s offence against the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the northeastern countryside.

Military sources posted on Monday night, that the government troops managed to liberate the towns of Jubb Al-Jamlan, Rasm Mayal and Al-Khafiyah near the main stronghold of the ‘HTS’ terrorists of Al-Rahajan.

With this progress, the Army provides more secure for the vital Hama-Aleppo highway from the western side, preventing any possible violation attempts by the terror group.

Only 6 kilometers left for the government troops to reach one of the largest HTS bastion in the northeastern countryside of Hama province.