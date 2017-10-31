SAA LIBERATES THREE DISTRICTS IN DEIR EZZOR CITY

The Syrian troops continue to advance in urban warfare against ISIS terrorists in the city of Deir Ezzor. After fierce clashes the SAA forced the terrorists to retreat and established control over the districts of al-Kanamat, al-Matar al-Qadim (the old airport) and al-Rasafa.

After this success the troops went further and advance towards ISIS positions in the strategic area of al-Hamdaniyah, which is currently witnessing heavy clashes.

ISIS media outlets ignored the news of defeat, claiming that the terror group continues to fight government troops and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir Ezzor.