The Syrian troops used unmanned air vehicles to attack Hayat Tahrir al-Sham positions in northeast Hama province.

The videos, published by pro-government media outlets, show several strikes destroying houses and cars used by the militants. According to the pro-government media, several HTS members were killed and injured in the attack.

Hama province has recently witnessed fierce clashes between HTS and the Syrian troops who seek to expand its area of control and fully liberate the province.