Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Theodore A. Postol claimed the UN OPCW has used fabricated evidence in probe into Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack.

Last week the UN blamed the Syrian government for the chemical attack on April 4. The mission revealed that the victims had been exposed to the toxic substance of sarin.

But the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) did not send its staff directly to the town of Khan Sheikhoun. The FFM just completed the probe by conducting interviews with notorious White helmets members, video footage of the incident and hair from a dead goat found at the scene.

According to Postol’s Research, the well-publicized footage shows a dead goat that allegedly suffocated in the attack next to the targeted area, but this evidence could not be used because the animal’s corpse could have been planted.

The FFM concluded that the explosive was a Soviet-era chemical bomb, looking at a crater in the road. Postol’s calculations speculated that the crater was formed by a standard 122 mm artillery rocket explosive warhead of the kind that is ubiquitously available for purchase around the world.

“The spent rocket motor casing of the rocket is embedded at the forward edge of the crater (not at the center as some people have asserted) and it is slightly bent forward by the sudden torque that occurs when the warhead impacts the asphalt surface. If we assume that the rocket casing was fabricated into a pipe and welded, our calculations show exactly the kind of split along the axis of symmetry of the pipe. This suggests that the rocket motor was manufactured locally and probably filled with a propellant that was locally produced. One such propellant that is commonly used in the manufacturing of improvised rocket motors is potassium nitrate and sugar,” the expert explained.

Postol suggested that the rocket motor had been manufactured locally, and the warhead, igniter and nozzle had been attached to each end of the improvised rocket.

Postol pointed to the fact that in their analyses, both the UN commission and the OPCW used publicly available information obtained from videos that “clearly showed attempts by local organizations to manipulate information.”

The expert called on Russia to introduce a proposal within the UNSC for his investigation results to be reviewed by the organization’s authorities.