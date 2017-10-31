NOTORIOUS ISIS COMMANDER STEALS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS, ESCAPES TO GREECE

One of the prominent ISIS commanders in Deir Ezzor province managed to escape to Greece with a large sum of money he stole from the terror group.

According to local activists, Diya Mustafa al-Bati, who was an ISIS security officer in southern Deir Ezzor, arrived to Greece after having paid $40 000 to human traffickers. He was accompanied by another ISIS member, a militant named Hareth al-Jijan.

ISIS terrorists started to leave the province of Deir Ezzor since the beginning of the SAA offensive on the city of Deir Ezzor and the SDF campaign to capture the surrounding areas. The terror group’s members try to flee to Europe or Turkey via the areas controlled by the opposition, especially on the border with Iraq and Turkey. Last week the Security Body established by the opposition in northern Aleppo detained an ISIS commander Abdullah Khalaf al-Ali in Jarablus city .