IRAQI ARMY WORKS WITH SAA TO SECURE BORDER

/ 2 hours ago October 31, 2017

iraqiforses

The Iraqi and Syrian forces have launched simultaneous offensives in Al-Anbar (Iraq) and Deir Ezzor (Syria) governorates in a bid to secure the vast border area between Iraq and Syria.

Since launching the offensive, the Iraqi Armed Forces have liberated more than 22,000 square kilometers of territory near the Syrian border.

Meanwhile, their counterparts from the Syrian Arab Army  have also managed to liberate a large chunk of territory in Deir Ezzor province, retaking several districts in the provincial capital.

