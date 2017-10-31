ANOTHER HTS COMMANDER ASSASSINATED IN IDLIB

Unknown attackers killed one of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham military commanders in Idlib province, in yet another case of assassination of HTS-linked figures.

The attacker opened fire on the commander, whose name remains unknown, on Maaret Misrin road. The victim died of inflicted wounds.

Last week, five HTS-linked persons were killed in Idlib: military commanders Abu Abdel Rahman al-Hamawi, Mustafa Zahri, Abu Talha al-Urduni and Abu Abdel Rahman al-Muhajir in addition to the son of former HTS commander in Qalamun Abu Malik al-Tali. No one has claimed responsibility for the assassinations.

This series of assassinations forced HTS to introduce additional security measures. According to the group’s spokesman Imad ad-Din Mujahid, HTS will restructure it’s security body in an attempt to prevent further incidents. He did not give any details on the matter.